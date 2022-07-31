Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AUY stock opened at GBX 390 ($4.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 406.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 392.44. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 280 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.40 ($6.61). The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 640 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

