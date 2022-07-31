Ycg LLC Acquires 34,801 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,115,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928,219. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

