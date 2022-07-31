Ycg LLC Buys 169 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ycg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 2.1% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.17. 2,178,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,675. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.