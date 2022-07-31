Ycg LLC Has $36.95 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ycg LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 3.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $36,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.1 %

CBRE stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,957. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James raised shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.