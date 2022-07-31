YIELD App 24-Hour Volume Reaches $249,168.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and $249,168.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,494.10 or 0.99768652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00131349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033008 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

