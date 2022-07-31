YIELD App (YLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.89 Million

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $14.89 million and $222,377.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

