YUMMY (YUMMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $94,524.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00610335 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars.

