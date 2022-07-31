YUMMY (YUMMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $94,524.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00610335 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015449 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.
About YUMMY
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.