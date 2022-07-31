Zano Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Zano has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $33,403.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.42 or 1.00002146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00219712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00254474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00116826 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00050487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,304,712 coins and its circulating supply is 11,275,212 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

