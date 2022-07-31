Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $68.72 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $68.72 or 0.00289577 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $95.52 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00136218 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00082402 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003472 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,940,756 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
