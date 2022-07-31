ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. ZCore has a total market cap of $62,076.72 and approximately $146.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00102497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00240090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00040181 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.