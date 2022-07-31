Zebi Token Price Up 143.5% Over Last Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded up 219.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Zebi Token has a market cap of $354,364.10 and approximately $738.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 143.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034837 BTC.
Zebi Token Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,233,187,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,095,737 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.