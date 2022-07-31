Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,558 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

