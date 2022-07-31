Zevin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 4.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $813.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $721.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $930.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.72 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

