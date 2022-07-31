Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $11.92 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 2.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,415,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,349,000 after buying an additional 623,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

