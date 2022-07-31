Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

