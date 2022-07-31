Zevin Asset Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.