Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Achieves $572.12 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $572.12 million and $245.07 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00444182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.52 or 0.02062444 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00277302 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,403,449,944 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,982,791 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

