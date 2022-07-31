Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,034 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of Zillow Group worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13,018.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 702,319 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $111.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

