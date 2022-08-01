0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. 0x has a total market capitalization of $308.63 million and approximately $154.65 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004425 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00130035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

