1,209 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.22. 7,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

