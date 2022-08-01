15,278 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.90 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

