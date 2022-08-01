16,213 Shares in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Bought by Arena Investors LP

Arena Investors LP bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBSC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Price Performance

NYSE MBSC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,861. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.