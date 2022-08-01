16,405 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

