18,689 Shares in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Insight 2811 Inc. owned 0.23% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 65,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 307,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

SVXY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. 104,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.