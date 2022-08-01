25,000 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

ADM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.31. 39,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

