2,631 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,500. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM opened at $45.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

