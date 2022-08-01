5,644 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Acquired by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retireful LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $315.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.00 and a 200 day moving average of $320.97. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $275.57 and a one year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

