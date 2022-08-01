6,305 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.