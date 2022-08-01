6,806 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $117.08. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

