7,448 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

