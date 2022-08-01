88mph (MPH) Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Million

88mph (MPH) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. 88mph has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $216,679.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00025543 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded up 133.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.61 or 0.99925222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00130700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app.

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

