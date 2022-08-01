Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Aaron’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $400.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 43.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.