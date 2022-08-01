AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.78-13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $143.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.13. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,383,000 after purchasing an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.