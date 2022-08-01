Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Trimmed by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Abiomed by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Abiomed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed stock opened at $293.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

