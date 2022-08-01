Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after buying an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after buying an additional 295,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after buying an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

