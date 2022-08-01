Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $52.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

GOLF stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Acushnet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

