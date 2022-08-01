Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACET stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $675.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 120,711 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $3,628,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.