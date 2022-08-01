Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Update

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adit EdTech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,960,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADEX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.87. 8,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,145. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

