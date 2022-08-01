Aditus (ADI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Aditus (ADI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Aditus has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $51,749.98 and approximately $61,615.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.12 or 0.99994165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00130218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

