Adshares (ADS) Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $96.97 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00014201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,690,614 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.