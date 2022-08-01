Advantage Energy (AAVVF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) recently:

7/29/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

7/18/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

7/14/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

7/11/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75.

7/7/2022 – Advantage Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/30/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$14.25.

6/16/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

6/15/2022 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

Shares of AAVVF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.59. 45,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 83.78%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

