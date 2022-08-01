Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Aecon Group Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of AEGXF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

