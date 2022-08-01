Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at FIX

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at FIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$20.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $8.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

