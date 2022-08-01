Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.21

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 1189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Featured Articles
