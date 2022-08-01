Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.21

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 1189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

