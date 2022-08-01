Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 879 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $33.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.