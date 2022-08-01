Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

