Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $231,125.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,916.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also

