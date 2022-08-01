Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $128.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.