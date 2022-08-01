Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 158,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRX stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

