ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded at HSBC

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.29) to €42.70 ($43.57) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. ING Group began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.41) to €45.50 ($46.43) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.